Over 1 crore LED bulbs distributed in Bihar under UJALA

This scheme has helped Bihar save close to 13 Lakh MW of energy annually

The Union in coordination with has successfully distributed over 1 crore bulbs under the (Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All) scheme in the state so far.



The scheme, running in the state since March 2016, has helped save close to 13 Lakh MW of energy annually and has also resulted in an annual savings of Rs 519 crores in consumers' electricity bills.



The scheme, launched by Prime Minister on January 5, 2015, is being implemented by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power and the implementation agency for all the energy efficiency programmes of the of India.



In Bihar, the two major electricity distribution companies, South Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) & North Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) are the assisting EESL in distribution of bulbs.



A total of 1 crore LEDs have been distributed in as of January 27, 2017. Energy saved per day is 35,58,000 kWh while cost savings per day is Rs 1,42,32,000, an EESL statement said today.



On achieving this milestone, Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL said, "We are grateful to the as well as the people of who have demonstrated the willingness to switch to an energy efficient lifestyle by adopting bulbs as the source of lighting. has thus become a strong contributor in the scheme's 20 crore milestone nationally".



Under the scheme in Bihar, a consumer can procure 9 W bulbs at an upfront cost of Rs 70 each. The consumers can avail the bulbs from EESL distribution kiosks at all SBPDCL and NBPDCL offices in Bihar.



Consumers can visit www.Ujala.Gov.In and click on 'Bihar' to locate the distribution kiosk closest to their place, an EESL statement said today.



The distribution of bulbs under scheme is taking place at 32 cities and towns across the state, and distribution will soon begin in three places Kishanganj, Katihar and Saharsa.



EESL provides free of cost replacement for all technical faults for three years. During the distribution, replacements can be done through any of the distribution counters that would be operating within the city.

Press Trust of India