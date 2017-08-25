Over 2.9 million file GST returns as deadline ends today

Around 29,64,653 filers have submitted returns for the month of July under the goods and services tax (GST) regime by Friday evening as the deadline for returns comes to a close at midnight on August 25.



The numbers are, however, likely to increase as the day ends.

The Network (GSTN), which acts as the IT backbone of the new tax regime, hopes that around 3.8 million returns would be filed altogether.

Those who have filed returns constitute over 34 per cent of the total 8.7 million assessees under the regime. However, of this total, around 2.2 million are yet to complete the migration process.

A last-minute rush had led to the portal crashing last week, forcing the government to postpone the tax filing deadline by five days to August 25.

Those who wish to claim transitional input tax credit can file returns by August 28.