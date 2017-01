More than two lakh business establishments have enrolled for Tax (GST) regime in Madhya Pradesh, an official said here on Thursday.

Over 2,06,000 (2.06 lakh) business establishments have enrolled for regime since November 15, State Commercial Tax Department's deputy commissioner Dharmpal Sharma said.

MP stands second in the country, next to Gujarat, in the enrolment for GST, the implementation date of which is yet to be finalised, he added.