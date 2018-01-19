Over 21,000 new registrations on Day 1 of e-way Bill portal launch

Over 21,000 new registrations were received by the bill portal on the first day of opening registrations for the system in all the states of the country, the Network (GSTN) said on Friday.

According to the statement, taxpayers and transporters have shown enthusiastic response to the introduction of the Bill with as many as 21,756 new registrations received by the portal on Wednesday (January 17) -- the first day of the launch of the system.

It added that the number of Bills generated on Wednesday by all the registrants together stood at 167,725.

The implementation of the nationwide Bill mechanism under GST regime was assigned by to the (NIC).

Separate for Bills under the new GST regime has been put in place by the NIC, with a capacity to process 40 lakh Bill per day.

"The number of registration/enrolment is increasing very fast. We have seen very encouraging response from transporters on the first day of opening pan- registrations and 21,756 registrations/enrolments were received across the country on Wednesday," said Prakash Kumar, CEO,

From February 1, bill would be mandatory for every inter-state movement of goods beyond 10 km which have a value of Rs 50,000 and above.

The bill can be generated through multiple modes like web (online), app, short message service (SMS)and Excel based bulk upload tool, it added.