Over 450,000 Indians acquired foreign citizenship since 2014: Govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Over 4.5 lakh Indians acquired foreign citizenship since 2014: Govt

Over 4.5 lakh Indians have acquired foreign citizenship in 117 countries since 2014 till date, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh also said a total of 46,188 Indians were naturalised during 2016 as compared to 42,213 in 2015.


"As per the information available with the ministry, 4,52,109 Indian nationals have acquired foreign citizenship in 117 countries from 2014 to 2017 (till date)," he said.

According to the 2016 yearbook of immigration statistics published by the US Department of homeland security, the highest number of Indians were naturalised in California (10,298), followed by New Jersey (5,312), Texas (4,670) and New York (2,954), the minister said.

Replying to another question, the minister said as many as 4,052 Indian nurses have travelled after taking emigration clearance.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 17:20 IST

