Over 450,000 Indians acquired foreign citizenship since 2014: Govt

Over 4.5 lakh have acquired in 117 countries since 2014 till date, the said on Wednesday.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, of State for External Affairs also said a total of 46,188 were naturalised during 2016 as compared to 42,213 in 2015.



"As per the information available with the ministry, 4,52,109 Indian nationals have acquired in 117 countries from 2014 to 2017 (till date)," he said.According to the 2016 yearbook of statistics published by the US Department of homeland security, the highest number of were naturalised in (10,298), followed by (5,312), (4,670) and (2,954), the said.Replying to another question, the said as many as 4,052 Indian nurses have travelled after taking clearance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)