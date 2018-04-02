JUST IN
Over 80 mm EPFO accounts have no birth date, 110 mn missing father's name

Similarly, there are 110,731,613 accounts where details of father's name is not in record

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Monday said there are over 83.8 million EPFO accounts which do not have date of birth of subscriber and in 110 million accounts, father's name of the members is missing.

"There are certain accounts where details of the (EPFO) subscribers including date of birth is not available in records," Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to the statement, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has 83,804,469 subscriber accounts where there is no date of birth record.

Similarly, there are 110,731,613 accounts where details of father's name is not in record. There are 78,306,246 subscribers whose date of joining record is not available with the EPFO.

According to information available, the EPFO has over 190 million subscriber accounts that also include members who have retired and settled their claims. The contributing members of the EPFO are over five crore at present.

The minister told the House that completion of all details relating to all members of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a regular and an ongoing exercise.

In a separate reply, the minister said that investment in ETFs by the EPFO started from August 2015 and the total amount of investment in ETFs till December 2017 is Rs 376.6 billion. Presently, 15 per cent of EPFO's investible fund is invested in ETFs.
