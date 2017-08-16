Overwhelming presence of public sector holding back economy: Ruchir Sharma

Ruchir Sharma, chief global strategist with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, says the public sector's presence in India's economy is both overwhelming and a holding-back factor, citing the example of state-owned banks. Delivering a lecture on leadership, organised by business chamber Ficci to mark its 90th anniversary this year, Sharma said the public sector's share in banking was two-third, way above the average of one-third in emerging markets. He outlined 10 rules for assessment over five years to determine an economy's current and future outlook. These ...