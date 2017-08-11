TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Finance ministry flags risks to growth, sees inflation below RBI target
Business Standard

P Chidambaram says add another Rs 50,000 cr to total demonetisation cost

He also asked whether RBI would reveal the breakdown of the Rs 50,000 crore "loss/expenditure"

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former finance minister P Chidambaram. Photo: PTI
Former finance minister P Chidambaram. Photo: PTI

In yet another jibe at the government over demonetisation, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday said another Rs 50,000 crore should be added to the cost of the note ban exercise that was undertaken last year.

"Cost of demonetisation: Add another Rs 50,000 crore revealed by RBI," he tweeted in the wake of an RB statement that it would pay Rs 30,659 crore as dividend to the government in 2016-17, less than half of the dividend transferred a year earlier.

He also asked whether RBI would reveal the breakdown of the Rs 50,000 crore "loss/expenditure".

"Will RBI also tell us cost of destroying old notes and cost of printing new/replacement notes," Chidambaram asked in another tweet.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements