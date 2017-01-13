PAC overrules BJP MP Somaiya's suggestion to postpone briefing on note ban

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya, also a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), wanted Finance Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das's scheduled briefing on before the parliament panel to be postponed on January 20 as they were busy with the preparation of the Union Budget 2017-18. But the didn't find the suggestion convincing and overruled it.



According to sources, the BJP member made the suggestion at the meeting on Friday. However, other members retorted that the briefing was earlier scheduled for January 6 but was postponed on their request.

These members further noted that the officials had been informed of the decision in advance and it was for the chairman to take a decision.

These members pointed out that the official concerned could have intimated of any inconvenience to the chairman who would have taken a decision in the matter. But no such request has come from the officials, the sources said adding that the briefing will be held on January 20.

The Union Budget is set to be presented on February 1, and the date has been advanced by the Centre to enable the roll out of (GST) from April 1.

The Opposition had petitioned the Election Commission not to allow the government to advance the budget session of Parliament from January 31 as the budget presentation and subsequent passage of the finance bill coincides with the assembly polls in five states UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur from February 4 to March 8.

The government has refused to oblige the Opposition's demand.

The officials will brief the on the impact of —announced by Prime Minister on November 8, 2016 — on the Indian economy.

Another BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wanted chairman to withdraw his statement that the Prime Minister can be called by the panel over the issue. Many members cited rules to argue that ministers and the Prime Minister cannot be called before the panel.

Thomas clarified that he said it could be done if the panel decided on the issue unanimously and the same was approved by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

When Thomas cited a precedent saying in 1966, then heavy industries minister C Subramaniam had been called by the PAC, Dubey pointed out that it was done because a personal remark against Subramaniam had been made and it had become a privilege issue.

The finally issued a statement saying rules prevented the Prime Minister and ministers from being called by the panel. However, the chairman can meet the minister concerned informally after the panel has completed deliberations over the issue.