Panel grapples with age limit to sign up for social media sites

The B N Srikrishna committee, set up to study data protection issues and suggest a draft privacy law, is looking closely at the age at which children should be allowed to join social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The age criteria for opening a social networking account depends on the platform.

Facebook and Twitter now restrict users below the age of 13 from signing up on their platforms. LinkedIn doesn’t provide its services to children below the age of 16. Officials say the age issue has emerged as one of the biggest issues before the ...