Parliament panel members set to grill RBI governor over note ban on Jan 18

governor is set to face some tough questions related to and its aftermath, when he briefs the lawmakers of the parliament's standing committee on finance on January 18.

According to sources, Opposition members are not satisfied with the documents that the and the finance ministry have submitted before the panel in the support of PM Modi's announcement on November 8, 2016, banning 500- and 1,000-rupee currency notes.

Among the major concerns of these members are whether the autonomy of the has been compromised by note ban and whether the decision violated the citizen's right over their legal money in banks guaranteed by the as withdrawal limits of Rs 24,000 per week from bank and Rs 2,500 per day from ATMs initially were imposed.

Further, the members would like to know if the cashless plan being pushed by the centre is feasible in India or not as several major economies in the world like the US, Japan, UK and Singapore are still not totally cashless.

Further, the members want to know if the banking system was equipped to implement note ban given the long queues outside banks and ATMs in the weeks that followed demonetisation.

The fact that over 100 people lost their lives due to note ban and if they have been compensated, would also be thrown at the chief, the sources said.

"The note ban has messed up the economy. All the concerns of the public would be raised at the meeting," a lawmaker told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

These members said they were eager to listen to the governor as the issue has impacted the lives of millions. The government had advised the central bank on November 7, 2016, to consider note ban and its board recommended the same on November 8, hours before the PM's announcement.

"How can the government advise the RBI? We would like to know how many new currency notes have been printed and what is the cash supply situation," said another member saying he did not wish to be named.

"Besides, we would like to know the impact of note ban on industrial production, agri sector and resultant job loss," he said.

According to the documents submitted to the panel by the and the finance ministry, the centre was alarmed at the spurt in circulation of fake currency in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes and wanted to take immediate action.

Data provided to the panel showed an increase of 76.38% in the supply of Rs 500 notes and 108.98% in the supply of Rs 1,000 notes over the past five years.

Fearing infusion of fake currency into India by a neighbouring country contributing to terror funding and black money, the government opted for note ban.

Noting that the total amount of fake currency in India to be Rs 400 crore, the government document said authorities had seized fake currency worth Rs 27.79 crore till September 2016 while the figure had been Rs 43.83 crore in 2015 and Rs 40.58 crore in 2014.

Citing note ban gains, the government listed jump of 213% in LIC business since November 2015, no cancellation of merger and acquisition requests before Bombay Stock Exchange since November 8, and 11% increased inflow into mutual funds besides rise in online transactions.