Parliamentary panel on resolution framework for bankruptcy to meet tomorrow

The parliamentary joint committee to study the Bill to put in place a resolution framework to deal with bankruptcy situation in banks, insurance companies and other financial sector entities, such as non-banking financial companies, or NBFCs, is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

The and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017, was referred to the joint committee on August 10, during the monsoon session of Parliament, and the committee constituted on August 19. The committee has 30-members - 20 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. Bhupender Yadav, Rajya Sabha member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, heads the committee. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report in the winter session of

Together, the proposed and Deposit Insurance Bill 2017, along with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code enacted in 2016, are expected to provide a comprehensive resolution mechanism. It will put in place the process for designation of systemically important financial institution; and establishment of a Resolution Corporation for protection of consumers of specified service providers and of public funds.

The Resolution Corporation would be empowered with some new methods of resolution, such as bail-in and bridge service provider. The corporation will have a chairperson and its members will include representatives from the Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, among others.

According to a cabinet note, it would also aim to inculcate discipline among financial service providers in the event of financial crises by limiting the use of public money to bail out distressed entities. "It would help in maintaining financial stability in the economy by ensuring adequate preventive measures, while at the same time providing the necessary instruments for dealing with an event of crisis," it said.