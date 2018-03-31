Part B to determine validity of e-way bill, clarifies finance ministry

Validity of an e-way bill would start from the day filed Part B of the bill, the finance ministry clarified, as the mechanism to track inter-state movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000 for the (GST) was rolled out from midnight.

The clarification assumes importance since may start movement of goods a few days after being handed over the consignment.

Part B of the e-way bill has details like the transporter’s vehicle number, while Part A has other details such as the quantity and value of goods supplied. The validity of e-way bill is one day up to 100 km, with some exceptions.

The ministry gives an example: consider a situation where a consignor hands over his goods for transportation on Friday to a But the starts on Monday. How should the validity of the e-way bill be calculated in such situation?

The ministry has clarified that the validity period of e-way bill starts only after the details in Part B of the bill are updated by the for the first time.

In the given situation, the consignor can fill the details in Part A of the bill on Friday and hand over his goods to the When the is ready to move the goods, he can fill Part B of the bill and the validity period will start from that day.

The ministry also clarified that only one e-way bill is required if the movement of goods is split between two transporters.

Giving an example, it said consider a situation where a consignor is required to move goods from City X to City Z. He appoints A for movement of his goods. A moves the goods from City X to City Y. For completing the movement of goods from City Y to City Z, A now hands over the goods to B. How will the e-way bill be generated?

The ministry clarified that only one e-way bill would be required. Part A of the bill can be filled by the consignor and then the e-way bill will be assigned by the consignor to A. A will fill the vehicle details, etc. in Part B of the bill and will move the goods from City X to City Y.

On reaching City Y, A will assign the e-way bill to the B.

Thereafter, B will be able to update the details of Part B of the bill by filling the details of his vehicle and move the goods from City Y to City Z.