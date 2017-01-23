Paytm now accepted across major hospital chains in India

TRENDING ON BS
Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls of roadside vegetable vendors in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Paytm announced on Monday that it has partnered with several hospital chains to expand its acceptance across the country's healthcare sector to assist millions of consumers as they can now use its cashless payment solution to pay for their medical expenses in a quick and hassle-free manner.

The company's new tie ups cover a wide range of outlets including pathology labs, diagnostic centers, pharmacies and hospitals like SRL, Thyrocare, Dr Lal Pathlabs, 98.4, Dr Batra's, Fortis, Max and Apollo Group Hospitals currently accept Paytm as their preferred payment method. Registering more than 75,000 transactions a day, the company is looking to achieve more than 1 million transactions a day.

Speaking on the announcement, Kiran Vasireddy, Sr. Vice President - Paytm said, "We are on a mission to make mobile payments extremely simple. By enabling Paytm across all major hospital chains and labs in India, we'll ensure no customer would ever have to worry about the amount of cash that they will have to carry in such urgent needs."

Paytm has also promised to keep bank transfer rates at zero per cent till the launch of the Paytm Payments Bank, which will in turn allow users to transfer money to their Payments Bank account at zero fee.

