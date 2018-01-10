'Permitting foreign airlines to invest in Air India a considered decision'

Allowing to own up to 49 per cent stake in is a "considered decision" and will send out an important message to global investors, a senior government official said on Wednesday. Against the backdrop of the government working out the contours for disinvestment in debt-laden Air India, the official also said that no overseas investor has so far expressed formal interest in the national carrier. Soon after the Cabinet cleared the proposal to permit foreign carriers to have up to 49 per cent stake in Air India, a senior civil aviation ministry official told PTI that it was a "considered decision". "It is a considered decision of the government that we can tweak so that some degree of foreign investment is allowed," the official said on condition of anonymity. The decision would send out an important message to global investors, he added. The Cabinet today gave its approval to a number of amendments in the FDI policy, including those pertaining to Now, have been allowed to have up to 49 per cent stake under the approval route in subject to certain conditions, an official release said. were allowed to invest under government approval route in the capital of Indian companies operating scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services, up to the limit of 49 per cent of their paid-up capital. The provision was however not applicable to "It has now been decided to do away with this restriction and allow to invest up to 49 per cent under approval route in ..," the release said. Foreign investments in Air India, including that of overseas airlines, should not exceed 49 per cent either directly or indirectly. "Substantial ownership and effective control of shall continue to be vested in Indian national," the release said. Regarding possible bidders for the national carrier, the official said that so far no foreign investor has expressed formal interest in The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) would have to notify the decision to allow to own stake in the national carrier, the official added. Without providing any specific date, the official said expression of interest from bidders with respect to stake sale could possibly be issued by month-end. On Tuesday, sources had said that expression of interest for is likely to be issued by the government this month, possibly on January 25. "The process of disinvestment is proceeding expeditiously," Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey had said. His comments came amid likelihood of a Parliamentary panel telling the government that should be given at least five years to revive.