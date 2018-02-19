Petrapole parking woes choke border trade with Bangladesh

Two-hour parking charges at the world’s most expensive parking bay, in New York, is $32.97, according to Global Parking Index Study, 2017, by Parkopedia, a global provider of these services. It takes double that amount to wait to cross a seven km stretch from Bongaon village in West Bengal to along the border. Between 2014-15 and 2016-17, the value of Indian exports to through the checkpost increased 22 per cent to about Rs 157 billion. Much of the increase is attributed to the Indian government’s push for trade with and the modern integrated check post (ICP) at Petrapole, built for about Rs 2 billion, inaugurated in February 2016. The checkpost is managed by the (LPAI), a statutory body set up by an Act in 2010 to provide better administration of border trade. The ICP at is the busiest and largest land port in India in terms of cargo handling, spread over 100 acres. Nearly 60 per cent of border trade with is through the ICP, which replaced the old Land Customs Station, which had capacity to park 700-800 vehicles. With the new ICP, this capacity has gone up to 2,000 trucks. Yet, the cost of exporting from the ICP defies the rules of economics — mainly for two reasons. First, while India has increased its parking capacity at to 2,000, has a facility to park only 500-700 vehicles, resulting in an increase in detention time for trucks at Indian ports and outside. Second, on an average, 3,000 to 3,500 trucks wait outside at any given point to enter the ICP. The parking rentals in adjoining areas have gone up several times and the average waiting time for trucks crossing the border is as much as 15-20 days, adding to the rolling capital cost of exporters. “At least 3,500 Indian trucks are waiting on any given day in the hope to cross the border. This poses a huge issue of parking. Cashing in on this situation are the locals at Bongaon village, about seven km ahead of Of the 3,500 trucks, 2,000 have to wait for almost 10 days before they get parking at While the Bongaon municipality accommodates 1,200 trucks, the rest are at the mercy of private parking lots, where contractors charge an upfront fee of about Rs 4,000 per day. The irony is that Bongaon’s economy depends on this congestion,” spokesperson for one of the major exporters of chassis to said.

“For a big exporter, who exports 50 consignments a year, the cumulative detention time comes to 200 days. If a consignment gets stuck for 200 days, it would be a major cost,” a senior official of LPAI said.

Cotton, denim, three-wheelers and chassis are the top export commodities from India to through Tata Motors, and are the top three exporters from India at the Petrapol ICP.

The impact of detention is already visible in export. The export of raw cotton, the top export commodity from India to Bangladesh, fell about 20 per cent in the first nine months of FY18 year-on-year through

The biggest decrease was in iron and steel, which fell 57 per cent.

Export of motor vehicles fell 10 per cent. Many companies, especially those involved in motor vehicle export, are exploring the sea route, despite its higher costs, said sources close to a prominent vehicle company.

“We have increased our capacity to process about 2,000 vehicles per day but is able to receive only 450-500 vehicles per day. Detention, damage and pilferage are the three issues which have been impacting the bilateral trade. We have communicated to the ministry of home affairs that there has to be diplomatic pressure on to increase its port capacity,” senior official of LPAI said.

The annual trade potential is Rs 500 billion from