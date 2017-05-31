TRENDING ON BS
Rupee logs 1st gain in 3 days, jumps 15 paise to 64.51
Business Standard

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.23 a litre, diesel by 89 paise Thursday onwards

Prices of the two main transportation fuels were last hiked on May 1

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Petrol price will be costlier by Rs 1.23 per litre, while diesel price per litre will be higher by 89 paise from Thursday, the Indian Oil Corporation announced on Wednesday.

Prices of the two main transportation fuels were last hiked on May 1, when petrol price was increased by 1 paise per litre, while that of diesel was raise by 44 paise a litre.

 

