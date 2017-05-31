Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.23 a litre, diesel by 89 paise Thursday onwards

-
ALSO READPetrol, diesel prices to change every day from May 1 Take note! Petrol, diesel prices to change every day from May 1 Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre, diesel by Rs 1.04 per litre No returning to subsidies on petrol, diesel: Govt Indian Oil Corp buys its first Hibernia crude from Canada's Suncor
-
Petrol price will be costlier by Rs 1.23 per litre, while diesel price per litre will be higher by 89 paise from Thursday, the Indian Oil Corporation announced on Wednesday.
Prices of the two main transportation fuels were last hiked on May 1, when petrol price was increased by 1 paise per litre, while that of diesel was raise by 44 paise a litre.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU