Petrol pumps to stop accepting card payments from tomorrow

In order to protest bank transaction fees, across the country will stop accepting card payments Monday onwards, said the Petroleum Dealers Association.

The banks have levied a fee of 1% on us. We have no option but to stop EDC machines (also known as a card swipe machine) from operating from pumps, said Anurag Narain, President, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association.

"Various ministries and oil marketing companies have coerced all dealers to accept credit and debit card payments. We have suddenly received intimation from the bankers, reneging on their existing agreements with us and for having decided to levy a merchant discount rate of 1% + taxes on all transactions done at our retail outlets from January 9, 2017. This has been done unilaterally by the bankers who have installed card machines at our premises," said K P Murali, President, Petroleum Dealers Association, affiliated to Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers.

"The margins, fixed on a per litre basis do not have scope to absorb these charges and the specific mechanisms for these products to compute the margin do not have any scope for credit/debit card MDR which may lead to financial losses for the dealers," added Murali.

M Haider Ali, General Secretary, Petroleum Dealers Association said that the are currently getting a margin of around 1.5 per cent which includes all expenses and a levy of 1 per cent plus taxes would leave very little as margin to the dealers. For instance, for 1 litre of diesel today's retail price is Rs 60.27 and the margin for are around Rs 1.40, of which 90% are expenses.

"The bankers are delaying settlements and not settling the entire dues as per our settlements. The reconciliation of swipes to amount being credited to our accounts is causing a lot of hardships and losses to a large percentage of the dealer community," Murali further said.