Petroleum products may come under GST in future: Pradhan

At present, crude oil, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, natural gas, along with alcohol are out of GST net

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan is hopeful that petroleum products will be brought under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the coming days. At present, crude oil, petrol, diesel, jet fuel and natural gas have been excluded from the GST net. Along with these five products, alcohol is kept out of the new indirect tax structure. “We have proposed to the GST Council that for the economic development of the country, petroleum products should be brought under GST purview. However, the state's representatives in the GST ...

Nirmalya Behera