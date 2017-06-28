Petya ransomware attack: JNPT, other Indian firms affected

Several Indian companies have been impacted, including operations at one of the three terminals of JNPT, India’s largest container port by the global ransomware attack that began on Tuesday night.

The ransomware attack, which has disrupted businesses in Ukraine and Russia, has also affected India, which analysts issuing advisories to upgrade software with patches and follow safe online practices. Ukrainé’s central bank has been one of the major victims of the

Impact on more Indian companies is still being observed, two people, who are tracking it, told Business Standard.

“Petya delivery mechanism is by scam emails or phishing emails. Once the email attachment is executed on the computer it shows the prompt of User Access Control. However, after executing the program it encrypts the Master Boot Record (MBR) and replaces it with a custom boot loader with a code to encrypt the full disk starting with MFT (Master File Tree) and leaves a ransom note to users,” wrote Sanjay Katkar, Joint MD & CTO, Quick Heal Technologies, in a blog.



In a statement, AP Moller-Maersk said, "We can confirm that on Tuesday 27 June, A.P. Moller - Maersk was hit as part of a global affecting multiple sites and business units. We are responding to the situation to contain and limit the impact and uphold operations affecting selected business. We continue to assess the situation that may impact our customers and partners."

This is the second major ransomware attack since May after hackers exploited a loophole that was first identified by the US National Security Agency, to create Wannacry, that affected several businesses in India and the world. India’s ministry of corporate affairs and the Andhra Pradesh Police were affected, besides several large organisations.

This time 80 companies including Rosneft PJSC, WPP Plc, Maersk have reportedly been attacked and the attackers demanded $300 in digital currency as ransom.