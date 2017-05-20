TRENDING ON BS
Planning to buy a luxury car or an SUV? You may have to pay less due to GST

Industry is surprised over the differential treatment of hybrid and electric vehicles under GST

Ajay Modi  |  Bengaluru 

Bigger and luxury cars and SUVs are set to see a moderation in prices while you may have to shell out a little more for smaller entry segment vehicles from July 1 when the GST kicks in. Tractors and commercial vehicles could see a slight moderation in prices. Smaller cars would see a price increase of up to Rs 3,000 while powerful vehicles such as the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova are expected to get cheaper by approximately Rs 58,000 and Rs 85,000, respectively, in the capital.  In addition to having a common peak rate of 28 per cent across all passenger vehicles, the ...

