Planning to buy a mobile? Govt plans import duty, costs may rise by 10%

If you are planning to upgrade your style quotient with a flagship mobile handset any time soon, this may be the right time to do so. While fierce competition amongst some 200 odd handset brands has kept the of mobile handsets under control for the past two years, they may soon go up by up to 10 percent. As the is mulling options to impose customs duty on imported handsets.

According to a news report by The Economic Times, the Union government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to fix rates of customs duty on finished mobile handsets once the goods and services tax (GST) becomes effective. This will lead to price hikes across categories as nearly 30 per cent of 263 million handsets that are consumed yearly, are imported from countries like China, Taiwan and Vietnam.

At present, customs duty on mobile handsets has been kept at a minimal level. In the Union Budget for the financial year 2016-17 import duties were increased on various components like printed circuit board (PCB), battery, charger and earphones. The move was aimed at discouraging imports. On May 5, 2016, department of revenue under Ministry of Finance withdrew some part of the import duty, due to industry pressure.

While, major players like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo, among others, now procure most of their products locally, they are still dependent on imports when it comes to high-end models. Others like Reliance Lyf and Transsion Holdings’ i-Tel are yet to start manufacturing/assembling locally. As per a recent report from analyst firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), China’s Hong Fu Jin Precision Electronics leads the race in above-Rs 20,000 price category when it comes to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Vivo leads the affordable Rs 8,000-10,000 price category. And Samsung in the Rs 4,000-8,000 and Rs 15,000-20,000 price categories.

“The positive thing about ‘Make in India’ of attracting foreign OEMs to assemble/manufacture in India has been progressively achieved. However, at the same time, it has not resulted in the strengthening of domestic brands. There is a need to revisit the initiative that focuses on empowering domestic brands within the global trade regime,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Principal Analyst, Industry Intelligence Practice at CMR.

According to sources, government’s move towards imposing customs duty on imported handsets came after local players lobbied for making imports unfavourable as growing influence of Chinese companies was hurting their sales. However, many of these local players continue to import finished handsets from China and Taiwan as their set-ups in India fail to meet technological parameters to manufacture sophisticated models.