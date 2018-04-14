PM launches first health center of Ayushman Bharat Yojana from red zone

Prime Minister on Saturday inaugurated the first Health and Wellness Centre in Chhattisgarh’s restive Bijapur district to mark the launch of first phase of national

Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the government aims to set up 150000 wellness centres by 2022 that will leverage on comprehensive primary health care for preventive, promotive and curative care. The centre has been set up in Naxal-infested Jangla village, which is one among the 115 aspiration villages identified by NITI Aayog that lacks specific development parameters.

“Our aim is prevention than cure,” Modi said. The Health and Wellness Centre, to be developed in the primary health centre or sub-centre in the village, would be equipped to provide basic medical tests for blood pressure, diabetic and cancer. It would be connected to the district hospital for advanced tele-medical consultations.

In the second phase of the scheme, a health insurance cover of Rs 500,000 would be provided to 500 million people across the country. Modi said the insurance cover would provide strength to the poor and deprived classes in the society.

Modi also inaugurated the Van Dhan Yojana, which aims at empowering tribal communities, besides dedicating the Bhanupratappur-Gudum railway line to the nation by flagging off a train between Dalli Rajhara and Bhanupratappur.

The rail line, a major part coming under the Naxal-infested region, would also be used to evacuate rich minerals from Rowghat and Kanker areas.