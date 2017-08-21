PM Modi, Amit Shah meet BJP CMs to discuss central schemes implementation

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday met Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.
All 13 Chief Ministers and six Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the BJP were present at the meeting that started around 6 pm.
The agenda is to discuss the implementation of the central government's schemes as well as the developmental works in these states.
Earlier this week, Shah held a meeting with Union Ministers and party officials for the BJP's "Mission 350-plus" for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
This issue would be discussed at Monday's meeting too, sources said.
Besides, PM Modi will meet some BJP Chief Ministers individually on Tuesday, sources said.
