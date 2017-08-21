PM Modi, Amit Shah meet BJP CMs to discuss central schemes implementation

Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President on Monday met Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

All 13 Chief Ministers and six Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the were present at the meeting that started around 6 pm.

The agenda is to discuss the implementation of the central government's schemes as well as the developmental works in these states.

Earlier this week, Shah held a meeting with Union Ministers and party officials for the BJP's "Mission 350-plus" for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

This issue would be discussed at Monday's meeting too, sources said.

Besides, will meet some Chief Ministers individually on Tuesday, sources said.