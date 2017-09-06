PM Modi announces gratis visa for Myanmar's citizens

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday granted gratis visa to all Myanmar citizens who want to visit





Modi also shared its concerns with Myanmar over the situation in the country's Rakhine state where the army has launched a crackdown on the Rohingyas, triggering a mass exodus.

"We share your concerns about the extremist violence in Rakhine state and violence against security forces and how innocent lives have been lost," Indian Prime Minister Modi said in a joint address to the media along with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi following delegation-level talks between the two sides here.

"We hope that all stakeholders can together find a way out in which unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected," Modi said. "At the same time, we can have peace, justice, dignity and democratic values for all."

Suu Kyi is under mounting international pressure to stop the alleged human rights violations against the Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship in Myanmar.

Thousands of Rohingyas are crossing over into Bangladesh -- where they are sparingly given refugee status -- to escape from the violence in Rakhine state. Media reports quoted the UNHCR spokesperson in Bangladesh as saying that at least 123,000 Rohingyas have crossed over in the past few days.

The latest exodus began on August 25, after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts in Rakhine leading to a violent offensive by the Myanmar Army.

Meanwhile, has said that it would deport all Rohingyas living in the country illegally but the country's Supreme Court has said that it will hear on September 11 a plea seeking a direction to the central not to deport about 40,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees back to Myanmar.

Gratis visa is granted to diplomats and officials, UN officials travelling on duty or those travelling to on the invitation of the of as its guest.