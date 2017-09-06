PM Modi announces gratis visa for Myanmar's citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday granted gratis visa to all Myanmar citizens who want to visit India.
Earlier in the day he met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and the two leaders discussed ways to further cement the bilateral relations.
"Prime Minister Modi and Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi meet in Myanmar, discuss further cementing of India-Myanmar relations," PMO said in a tweet.
Had a wonderful meeting with President U Htin Kyaw. pic.twitter.com/XGZVkYbVwq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2017
Some glimpses from the ceremonial welcome in Myanmar earlier today. pic.twitter.com/cgsT7IKkS0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2017
Presented Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw a reproduction of a 1841 map of a stretch of the River Salween. pic.twitter.com/I84UUei3jk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2017
Also presented President Htin Kyaw a sculpture of Bodhi tree. pic.twitter.com/fZ6cOCntFO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2017
"Meeting a valued friend. Prime Minister Modi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
#IndiaMyanmar - Strengthening a multifaceted partnership. pic.twitter.com/Ke6O4aVzHV— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2017
India and Myanmar were also looking at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter- terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture, Modi had said ahead of his visit.
Modi arrived here on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.
This is Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.
The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India last year.
Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.
