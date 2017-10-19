PM Modi asks bureaucrats to break silos to speed up work

Prime Minister Modi today said silos are a "big bottleneck" in the functioning of the union and asked to adopt innovative ways to break these to speed up various processes of governance.



He has asked the to work with dedication towards creation of New by 2022.



He conveyed the message during interactions with around 380 Directors and Deputy Secretaries working in various departments and ministries in the of India, the said in a statement here today.The interactions were held in four groups, it added.Subjects such as governance, corruption, public enterprises, e-marketplace (GeM), health, education, skill development, agriculture, transportation, national integration, water resources, swachh bharat, culture, communication and tourism came up for discussion during the interactions, the statement said.The prime minister exhorted the officers to work with full dedication towards creation of New by 2022, it said."He said that silos are a big bottleneck in the functioning of the union government," the statement said."He urged the officers to adopt innovative ways to break silos, which will result in the speeding up of various processes of governance," it added.In the same vein, the prime minister said officers at the level of Director and Deputy Secretary must create teams, to achieve better results.Minister of State in the Jitendra Singh and senior officers from and Cabinet Secretariat were present during the interactions held over various days, the last one being yesterday.

