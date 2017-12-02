JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Note ban impact over; firms adapting to GST: T C A Anant
Business Standard

PM Modi, Donald Trump satisfied with Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

GES 2017 was headed by the US President's daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, and included representatives from 38 states

IANS  |  Washington 

Ivanka Trump, GES 2017
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the US President, at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad on Tuesday. PTI Photo / GES

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation, "expressed satisfaction" over the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) the countries co-hosted in Hyderabad late last month, according to the White House.

The US delegation to the three-day event with the theme, "Women, First Priority for All", was headed by the President's daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, and included representatives from 38 states.

Her participation in the summit was announced during Modi's visit to the White House in June.

Modi attended the inauguration of the summit with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on November 28.

About 1,500 delegates including entrepreneurs, investors and eco-system supporters from 150 nations participated in the event, more than half of them women.

On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters the summit was "a tremendous success when we bring in 1500 entrepreneurs from around the world".
First Published: Sat, December 02 2017. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements