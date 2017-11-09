PM Modi launches Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express with Hasina, Mamata

-
The joint connectivity projects were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via video conference.
Speaking on the occasion of the joint flagging off of the Bandhan Express on its inaugural run between Kolkata-Khulna, Prime Minister Modi said, " I am glad that we are inaugurating projects that will go a long way in improving connectivity between our two countries.
While extending his best wishes to both Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Modi further said, "I have always believed that India must have good relations with its neighbouring countries and their leaders. I have always said that protocol must not come in the way of bilateral relations, especially when it comes to interactions with neighbours, and when it is aimed at achieving development and progress.
Today, two railway projects are being launched.
This is the first of many steps that both countries will take both now and in the future. Development and connectivity operate in tandem; one cannot be achieved without the other. This is a time-tested practice."
He concluded by saying that, "I have the confidence that this relationship between India and Bangladesh will be strengthened in times to come. Heart-felt gratefulness to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."
The 'Moitree Express' which runs between Dhaka and Kolkata will be the other train to be flagged off.
There is also a proposal from Bangladesh side to launch a train to connect Rajshahi in Bangladesh and Kolkata.
