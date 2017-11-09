PM Modi launches Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express with Hasina, Mamata

The joint connectivity projects were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister and Chief Minister via video conference.

Speaking on the occasion of the joint flagging off of the on its inaugural run between Kolkata-Khulna, Prime Minister Modi said, " I am glad that we are inaugurating projects that will go a long way in improving connectivity between our two countries.

While extending his best wishes to both Prime Minister and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Modi further said, "I have always believed that India must have good relations with its neighbouring countries and their leaders. I have always said that protocol must not come in the way of bilateral relations, especially when it comes to interactions with neighbours, and when it is aimed at achieving development and progress.

PM Modi, Bangladeshi PM Hasina and CM jointly flag off on its inaugural run between Kolkata-Khulna | Photo: ANI

Today, two railway projects are being launched.



This is the first of many steps that both countries will take both now and in the future. Development and connectivity operate in tandem; one cannot be achieved without the other. This is a time-tested practice."

He concluded by saying that, "I have the confidence that this relationship between India and will be strengthened in times to come. Heart-felt gratefulness to Prime Minister and Chief Minister "

The 'Moitree Express' which runs between and Kolkata will be the other train to be flagged off.

There is also a proposal from side to launch a train to connect Rajshahi in and Kolkata.