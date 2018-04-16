PM Modi may launch second phase of Digital India programme on June 15

Keeping an eye at the target of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2022, the government could soon announce the second phase of its Digital India programme, with about 30 policy initiatives.

According to sources, this is likely to be launched by around June 15. The electronics and ministry is working on the boost to the existing programme, the sources added.

The programme was launched by Modi in 2015 with an aim to make all available to citizens electronically.

“The proposal is to launch the programme immediately after the completes four years in office,” an official in the ministry said.

The focus would be on services such as health, education, rural development, agriculture, energy and next-generation financial services. The government plans a national document and data exchange, to develop real-time data visualisation and deep analytics capabilities, a government e-marketplace, digitally-enabled power distribution and direct benefit transfers, and grid automation, among others.