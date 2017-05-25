PM Modi pitches for CCTNS for better law and order

Prime Minister on Wednesday urged all state governments to accord high priority to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to ensure better law and order.

is a project of the central government for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through

The comprehensively reviewed the on Wednesday at the monthly meeting of the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (Pragati), a platform under which he interacts directly with top officials of the central departments and state governments through video conferencing.

“He urged the states to accord high priority to this network, so that maximum benefit could be taken from it, in the interest of law and order, and bringing criminals to justice,” a PMO statement said.

CCTNS, which was conceptualised in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attack, aims to integrate all the data and records of crime into a core application software (CAS), spread across 29 states and seven Union Territories of the country.

The project envisages interconnecting of about 15,000 police stations and additional 5,000 offices of supervisory police officers across the country.

It involves training of police personnel and setting up of citizen portal to provide services to citizens. It entails digitisation of data related to FIR registration, investigation and charge sheets in all police stations. It would help in developing a national database of crime and criminals.