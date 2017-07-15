PM Modi reviews FDI policy with Nirmala Sitharaman, DIPP officials

Prime Minister is believed to have reviewed the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, sources said.



The meeting was attended by Commerce and Industry Minister and Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Ramesh Abhishek among other senior officials, official sources told PTI.



The officials, however, remained tight-lipped about the deliberations held in the meeting.There was no official communication about the outcome of the meeting.The government has relaxed norms in over a dozen sectors, including defence, civil aviation, construction and development, private security agencies, real estate and broadcasting.It is considering relaxing norms in sectors such as including retail and construction, print media, single-brand and multi-brand retail trading.The government is relaxing norms to provide investor friendly climate to foreign players and in turn attract more to boost economic growth and create jobs.Foreign direct investment in the country grew by 9 per cent to $43.47 billion in 2016-17.