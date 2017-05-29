PM Modi's 4-nation tour begins with Germany: Trade and security in focus





Tomorrow I will begin a four nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia & France, where I will join various programmes. — (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France commenced on Monday. The tour, which comes less than a week after Modi completed three years in office, is aimed at boosting India's economic engagement with these nations and inviting more investment. The tour will see PM Modi's first tête-à-tête France's new President, Emmanuel Macron. According to reports, ahead of the prime minister's visit, Germany has urged India to resume negotiations on the European Union-India free trade agreement, especially in the context of India not taking part in the One Belt One Road summit that China hosted earlier this month. On Sunday, PM Modi tweeted out the commencement of his tour from Monday.

In a series of Facebook posts, the prime minister detailed his agenda with regard to each of the four nations. Here is his nation-wise agenda:

Germany

In the first leg of his six-day trip, he will first visit Germany, where he will hold talks with Chancellor under the framework of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations.

He will also call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Modi said he and Merkel will "chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine”.

Describing Germany as a valuable partner, the prime minister said, "German competencies fit well with my vision for India's transformation."

In Berlin, Modi and Merkel will also interact with top business leaders of both the countries to further strengthen the trade and investment ties.

"I am confident that this visit will open a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation with Germany and further deepen our Strategic Partnership," he said in a Facebook post.







Spain

On Tuesday, Modi will travel to for an official visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in almost three decades.

He will call on King Felipe VI and hold talks with President Mariano Rajoy.

"We will discuss ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in the economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, particularly in combating terrorism," he said.

The prime minister said there is significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties.