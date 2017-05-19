PM Modi set for Madison Square moment in Tel Aviv

Soon after the National Democratic Alliance government turns three on May 26, Prime Minister will begin his almost back-to-back international visits — Germany, and end of May, the US in June and Israel in July. While the specifics are still being discussed, a mega diaspora event has already been planned in where Modi would be hosted, it is learnt. Since it’s the first visit to Israel by any Indian PM, the level of expectation is much more, said a person associated with the event.

Similar to a Garden event in New York almost three years ago, a community reception is being organised for in on July 5, a source told Business Standard. Local Israelis with Indian roots are putting it all together. The visit is being seen as historic and is part of the 25 years of diplomatic relationship between India and Israel.

Around 7,000 people are expected to turn up at the reception. The venue for the event has not been decided yet, but Convention Center (also known as Ganey Hataarukha) located on Rokach Boulevard in northern Tel Aviv, could be a likely choice. It’s the largest convention centre with a capacity to host up to 2.5 million people.

Even as there are talks that Modi’s June visit to the US may include a Garden kind of a reception in Texas, a person close to the development said, “as of now, no such community event has been planned in Texas or any other place in the USA”. This will be the first time that Modi will travel to the US after Donald Trump took over as President. Modi has visited the US thrice since becoming the PM in 2014.

Although discussions on mega defence deals are expected during the Israel visit, Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon said, “The relationship between India and Israel has gone beyond defence and buying and selling.’’ The two have been now focusing for some time on agriculture and water solutions, including in the field of research and development, he added.

A source tracking the high-profile visit said that people-to-people engagement would also be a focus area when Modi travels to Israel. “The people of the two countries need to know each other better. And that’s where the community reception is important,’’ he said. Tourism and education, too, are expected to see a boost as businesses as well as the governments hold talks on partnerships across areas.

The PM had first mentioned about his Israel visit during his Surat trip recently, signaling a shift in Indian foreign policy.

“I am soon going to Israel. In fact, I’m the first Prime Minister to go to Israel, and I’m going there on your behalf. You have trading relations with that country,” Modi told a gathering at an event in Surat last month. President Pranab Mukherjee had visited Israel last year.

Modi’s Garden address in New York, a $1.5-million event, in September 2014, was followed by another at the Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area exactly one year later. The PM’s community reception in the Bay Area was at the SAP Center. Modi was the second PM, after Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit in 1949, to travel to Bay Area, home to celebrated techies.