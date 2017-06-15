TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Kandla port city to attract Rs 10,000 crore investment
Business Standard

PM Modi should get firm assurance from US on H-1B visa issue: Congress

Says PM must respond and register protest over Trump's comments on India regarding Paris deal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Image via Shutterstock
Image via Shutterstock

The Congress on Thursday said during his visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from President Donald Trump that he will reverse his decision on granting H-1B visa to Indian professionals".

The party also demanded that the Prime Minister should respond and register protest over "disparaging observations" made by the US President about India while walking out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"Prime Minister will be travelling to the US. He should demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from US President Donald Trump that he will reverse his decision which discriminates against the Indian professionals for grant of H-1B visa," said Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

"There has been a drop of 37 per cent, whereas the Indian professionals constitute less than 0.06 per cent of the American workforce. We do not want mere statements and photographs," he added.

"We want answers and also how the Prime Minister responds and registers our protest over the disparaging observations made about the Republic of India recently when the US decided to walk out of the Paris Agreement. We will wait for the PM's response or reaction."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will for the first time meet President Donald Trump on June 26 at the White House.

Trump's recent withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on fighting climate change created fissures in the India-US ties, especially with Trump commenting that India signed the pact only because it expected "billions and billions" in aid.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PM Modi should get firm assurance from US on H-1B visa issue: Congress

Says PM must respond and register protest over Trump's comments on India regarding Paris deal

Says PM must respond and register protest over Trump's comments on India regarding Paris deal

The Congress on Thursday said during his visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from President Donald Trump that he will reverse his decision on granting H-1B visa to Indian professionals".

The party also demanded that the Prime Minister should respond and register protest over "disparaging observations" made by the US President about India while walking out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"Prime Minister will be travelling to the US. He should demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from US President Donald Trump that he will reverse his decision which discriminates against the Indian professionals for grant of H-1B visa," said Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

"There has been a drop of 37 per cent, whereas the Indian professionals constitute less than 0.06 per cent of the American workforce. We do not want mere statements and photographs," he added.

"We want answers and also how the Prime Minister responds and registers our protest over the disparaging observations made about the Republic of India recently when the US decided to walk out of the Paris Agreement. We will wait for the PM's response or reaction."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will for the first time meet President Donald Trump on June 26 at the White House.

Trump's recent withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on fighting climate change created fissures in the India-US ties, especially with Trump commenting that India signed the pact only because it expected "billions and billions" in aid.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

PM Modi should get firm assurance from US on H-1B visa issue: Congress

Says PM must respond and register protest over Trump's comments on India regarding Paris deal

The Congress on Thursday said during his visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from President Donald Trump that he will reverse his decision on granting H-1B visa to Indian professionals".

The party also demanded that the Prime Minister should respond and register protest over "disparaging observations" made by the US President about India while walking out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"Prime Minister will be travelling to the US. He should demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from US President Donald Trump that he will reverse his decision which discriminates against the Indian professionals for grant of H-1B visa," said Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

"There has been a drop of 37 per cent, whereas the Indian professionals constitute less than 0.06 per cent of the American workforce. We do not want mere statements and photographs," he added.

"We want answers and also how the Prime Minister responds and registers our protest over the disparaging observations made about the Republic of India recently when the US decided to walk out of the Paris Agreement. We will wait for the PM's response or reaction."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will for the first time meet President Donald Trump on June 26 at the White House.

Trump's recent withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on fighting climate change created fissures in the India-US ties, especially with Trump commenting that India signed the pact only because it expected "billions and billions" in aid.

image
Business Standard
177 22