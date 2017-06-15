PM Modi should get firm assurance from US on H-1B visa issue: Congress

The on Thursday said during his visit to the US, Prime Minister should "demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from President that he will reverse his decision on granting visa to Indian professionals".

The party also demanded that the Prime Minister should respond and register protest over "disparaging observations" made by the about India while walking out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"Prime Minister will be travelling to the US. He should demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from that he will reverse his decision which discriminates against the Indian professionals for grant of visa," said spokesperson Anand Sharma.

"There has been a drop of 37 per cent, whereas the Indian professionals constitute less than 0.06 per cent of the American workforce. We do not want mere statements and photographs," he added.

"We want answers and also how the Prime Minister responds and registers our protest over the disparaging observations made about the Republic of India recently when the US decided to walk out of the Paris Agreement. We will wait for the PM's response or reaction."

Prime Minister will for the first time meet President on June 26 at the

Trump's recent withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on fighting climate change created fissures in the India-US ties, especially with commenting that India signed the pact only because it expected "billions and billions" in aid.