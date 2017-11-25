PM Modi stresses on need to reduce malnutrition, wants results by 2022

Prime Minister on Friday reviewed the progress and efforts taken up to prevent and reduce and related problems in India.

The high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister was attended by officials from PMO, and other Ministries. In the meeting, the current status of malnutrition, stunting and related problems were also reviewed.

A statement, issued by the by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), mentions that in his meeting stressed on the need to bring in changes within 2022.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to work towards concrete objectives to reduce stunting, under-nutrition, low birth weight, and anaemia. He emphasised that visible and measurable results should be seen by 2022, the 75th anniversary of independence," it said.

"Towards this end, real-time monitoring towards the progress of nutrition outcomes was discussed, especially in the worst performing districts," adds the statement.

During the meeting, senior officials repeatedly emphasized that initiatives of the Union Government such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mission Indradhanush, Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana etc, are having a positive impact on nutrition, the statement further reads.

also called for convergence among all schemes of Union and State Governments, which directly or indirectly have an impact on nutrition outcomes.

In the meeting, further stressed that raising awareness is very important and informal channels should be used to generate this awareness.

He said,"Raising social awareness towards the importance of nutrition is necessary, to achieve the desired results.