Prime Minister appears to be an optimist when comes to artificial intelligence (AI) and what can do for people, a view not shared by everybody -- last year, had said that needed regulation as posed a "fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation". PM Modi, on the face of things, appears to echo what Facebook co-founder and has said about AI: "... I am optimistic...." However, the Prime Minister's understanding of the benefits of involves an important caveat: that its future will depend upon and be driven by "human intentions". What PM Modi has to say on AI 1) as a tool to fight poverty, disabilities: In broad terms, the prime minister believes that should be used to improve the lives of farmers, those struggling with poverty, and the needy. He said as much during his February 25 Mann Ki Baat radio address to the nation, just a week after he had spoken on the topic of in Mumbai. PM Modi said that he had attended a programme on at the University of Mumbai where he "urged the scientists and researchers to make use of to make the lives of the 'divyangs' simpler". ALSO READ: Indian brothers look to harness artificial intelligence for greater good 2) has vast potential: From disaster management to providing better healthcare, the Prime Minister's address showed that he was keen to tap In his address, Modi said that through AI, "we can be alerted about natural calamities. Can we help the farmers to know about their crops return? Can be used to improve the reach of the medical services and help in curing the diseases in more advanced way?" ALSO READ: Meet 14-year-old Tanmay Bakshi, a champion of artificial intelligence 3) Human objectives and intentions will determine AI's benefits: Along with his optimism, he also provided a clear caveat: human objectives would guide the outcome of technology. "Science and technology are value neutral," the Prime Minister said, adding, "They do not have their own intelligence but depends on us what work we want to take from that machine." "The technology and machines should be used for the betterment of the humankind," he said. A week before the Mann Ki Baat address, in Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi had outlined something similar: that one could not pursue technological progress at the "expense of further increasing the difference between societies over access to technology". Instead, the he said, its evolution should be based on "the ethic of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'". Stating that the road ahead for would be driven by "human intentions", PM Modi said that our intention would "determine the outcomes of artificial intelligence." He urged that should be Made in India and "made to work for India" to avoid 'human redundancy'. ALSO READ: Most companies not well-prepared for implementing artificial intelligence 4) Getting our act together: However, while statements can underline intentions and provide broad direction, what does India really need to do on the ground to tap the benefits of Further, while the world, and certain billionaires, argue over the wider ethical implications of AI, machine learning and automation, what are India's policy priorities when comes to such technology? One particular area that needs special attention was spelled out by the Prime Minister himself.

On February 18, while inaugurating the Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Mumbai's Kalina Campus, Modi had said that while productivity will increase with AI, there are rising apprehensions of 'human redundancy', too, as the human mind and machines will compete directly.