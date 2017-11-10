PM's economic panel unveils roadmap for stepping up job creation

The to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Friday stressed the need for linking economic growth indicators with social indicators and said it was evolving the design of a new "economy tracking monitor" to do that.

The Council also laid out a roadmap for stepping up job creation, and recommended enhanced resource investment in social sectors including health and education. It also made a case for boosting infrastructure financing.

The recommendations came during the second meeting of the Council chaired by Member

"The council is evolving the design of a new 'economy tracking monitor' which would link economic growth indicators with social indicators for last mile connectivity," a statement issued after the meeting said.

During the meeting, the advisory body took stock of the economic and social analysis done by the theme groups and identified key issues, strategies and recommended interventions in respect of those themes, the statement said.

"It formulated far-reaching recommendations to guide the evolving framework for the Fifteenth Finance Commission, including the incentivisation of states for achieving health, education and social inclusion outcomes," it said.

Improvements needed in National Accounts and innovative steps for unlocking growth, exports and employment potential were also deliberated upon -- including through transformation of India's Gold Market.

The meeting was attended by Chairman and members including economists Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal, Shamika Ravi and Member Secretary Ratan P. Watal.

During the meeting, Debroy underlined the need for infrastructure financing to be accorded high priority, with new mechanisms for a risk coverage umbrella.

Member Vinod Paul highlighted strategies for achieving Swastha Bharat (healthy India) by 2022, while Secretary K.P. Krishnan highlighted various strategies and convergent initiatives to reach out to the youth and women.

Chief Statistician T.C.A. Anant outlined improvements needed in National Accounts, complemented by the presentation by NITI Aayog's Principal Adviser Watal demystifying issues on the current account deficit and the gold market.