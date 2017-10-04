GDP growth dipped to 5.7% or below eight times during UPA regime, says PM

Key takeaways:

After achieving average growth of 7.5% over 3 years, we accept that growth rates came down April-June but govt is committed to reverse it



Double digit inflation has come down to less than 3%, current account deficit brought down to 2.5 pc, fiscal deficit reduced to 3.5%



Inflation was more than growth during previous regime when high price rise, fiscal deficit and CAD made headlines

Want to assure traders that necessary changes will be made to GST with the experience of last 3 months

I have told GST council to review the problems being faced by traders & we are willing to make changes as per the suggestions, says Modi

There has been an increase in auto sales, air traffic, air freight & telephone subscribers