has set an aim to increase the share of sector in the country's (GDP) to 2.5 per cent, said on Friday.

In his address at the Founder's Day celebrations of the Sir Hospital (SGRH) here, the home also asserted that the government considered the private sector as a "strategic partner" in its endeavour to achieve and health cover to all citizens.

"In a country of 1.25 billion people it is not an easy job to provide to all. There are various challenges which we have to meet...When it comes to government's expenditure, our sector accounts for 1.16 per cent of the GDP.

"But, I want to assure you, and our also talks about it. And, the PM has aimed that the GDP share of the sector should be increased to 2.5 per cent, and for that expenditure can be made," Singh said.

The minister, in his speech, also hailed Sir and his legacy, saying he is remembered both in and for his contribution, despite the partition in 1947.

Highlighting the challenges in terms of number of doctors and nurses, and infrastructural needs, Singh said, the government wanted to "encourage investment in this field".

"If one looks at the current scenario in India, we have 0.6 doctors per thousand of population and 0.8 nurses per thousand of population, while the number of beds per thousand stands at 1.5. And, the situation is not so good at global level too," he said.

"So, we want to encourage investment in the preventive and promotive (healthcare) sector. We see the private sector as strategic partners in our endeavour to provide universal healthcare," the said.

On the occasion, the home also inaugurated an 11-storeyed and laid foundation stone of a and OPD block in the SGRH premises.

Sir Ganga Ram, an by profession, was born on April 13, 1851 in a village in province of British

He established the SGRH in 1920s in which still functions by the same name, even after partition.

The SGRH in was inaugurated in 1954 by then