PMFBY faces data collection hurdle after completing one year

With the (PMFBY) completing one full year of operation, poor availability of data has come up as a challenge in implementing it as a viable

This year some of the states where crop insurers are having a tough time in include Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, among others. At the crux of the problem lies dispute around (CCE) data, which forms a key element of the new data helps in assessing the yield loss and requires substantial manpower. At present, state governments are vested with the responsibility of conducting the experiments.

According to insurers in several states crop cutting experiments were not properly conducted. While in some cases the experiments were not conducted on the date intimated to the insurers, in other cases data presented by the state government did not match ground realities. For example, in Gujarat, despite bumper production of groundnut, the claim ratio, as determined by the state government, has been as high as 200 per cent.

In Gujarat, with the insurers reluctant to pay claims based on crop cutting experiments, the technical advisory committee has come to the conclusion that crop cutting experiments conducted by state governments could weigh up to 50 per cent with regard to the decision on claims.The rest of the assessment should be based on other parameters like past experience in similar weather condition.

The kharif production of groundnut in saw nearly 97 per cent increase in production over last year.

"In Gujarat, there is a huge discrepancy in government data and ground reality. It was surprising that in such a good year the crop losses were shown so high according to the government data," said a senior official of a general insurance company.

In Rajasthan too last year due to strike by Patwari or the government-appointed village accountant, the crop cutting experiments were affected, and hence questions are being raised about the validity of the government data about crop loss.

"There is a lot of laxity in the part of state governments in conducting crop cutting experiments, and obviously data is often not much reliable. The past one year was a good year in terms of crop insurance, and if in such a year the insurers suffer huge losses, there will obviously some reluctance on their part to further participate in the scheme,"' said a senior official of a public sector general insurance company.

In West Bengal, according to an official of public sector company, the insurers were not intimated about the date of crop cutting experiments.

State government officials in charge of crop cutting experiments could not be reached for comments.

In Tamil Nadu, the insurers had one of the highest claim ratio, exceeding 300 per cent due to one the worst droughts in the last 140 years.

"In Tamil Nadu, as and when we are getting data from the government, we are examining and settling the claims," said Sanjay Datta, Chief of Underwriting & Claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Total premium collections in the first year of is estimated to be around Rs 22,000 crore, while total claims are expected to be around Rs 15,000 crore. So far claims of about Rs 8,000 crore have been settled.

This apart, delays in releasing funds from state government has also been an issue with the new scheme, according to insurers.

is based on actuarial calculations and rates based on risk perception. Thus, for different crops and regions, the premiums are different. However, the farmer pays only a flat two per cent premium; the rest is provided by the central and state governments. On an average, the premium rates come to around 12 per cent, with the state and central government bearing five per each.

