PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond moves Delhi HC against ED

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi's firm, Firestar Diamond, today moved the Delhi High Court against a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the over Rs 110 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Firestar Diamiond International Private Ltd, in its plea, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Finance and Directorate of Enforcement to supply them a copy of the search warrants. Billionaire Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB, that they had allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on the basis of a CBI FIR.

First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 18:25 IST

