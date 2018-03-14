PNB scam: ED seeks Interpol arrest warrant against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

The (ED) has moved the for issuance of a Red Corner Notice against diamond traders and in connection with the over Rs 120 billion PNB scam.

Officials said the agency had sought issuance of the (international police) warrant against the two, based on court-issued non-bailable warrants obtained by it in a money laundering case.

The agency is understood to have sent the request to the CBI for taking it up with the headquarters in Lyon,

A Red Corner Notice (RCN) is issued to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action in a criminal case probe.

Once an RCN is issued, the seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action at their end.

A special court in had issued non-bailable warrants early this month on the request of the

The ED had earlier issued summonses to Modi and Choksi -- the key accused in the scam -- asking them to appear before it in However, both of them expressed their inability to depose citing business engagements.

Both are accused on charges of money laundering (under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in alleged connivance with some employees of (PNB) and have been stated by probe agencies to have left before criminal charges were pressed against them.

The CBI too is probing the case.