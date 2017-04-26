Policy to prefer locally-made goods in govt procurement

The policy would be in tune with the 'Make in India' initiative

The commerce and industry ministry is working on fixing the nuts and bolts of a to give preference to domestically manufactured goods in procurement with a view to promoting Make in



"The would be in tune with the Make in initiative. Both the departments of commerce and industry have advocated such a policy," a senior commerce ministry official said.



The official said the global trade rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) allow member countries to prefer domestically made products for procurement purposes.



Similar policies exist in several economies, including the Because of this reason, many Indian pharmaceutical companies have set up their manufacturing bases in America.



procurement in countries runs into thousands of crores and hence, it encourages domestic players to make goods locally.



However, procurement of goods can not be used for trading purposes.



"In offices, we need items like phones, computers, ACs, television and stationery. I can prefer local products for my own consumption. It will be a good incentive for domestic manufacturers," the official said, insisting that the will not relax quality guidelines.



Through this policy, "we expect that prices will also be competitive", the official stressed.



The ministry last year launched the e- marketplace (GeM) for online purchase of goods and services by various central ministries and departments.



The move is aimed at bringing in more transparency and streamlining the procurement, estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore a year.



The Make in initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2014. It aimed at promoting as an investment destination and a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation.

