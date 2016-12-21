Political funding declines 84% but there is small uptick in cash donations

According to the Election Commission guidelines, all political parties have to declare donations above Rs 20,000 to it in an affidavit

In 2015-16, political parties received 84% less in donations compared with 2014-15. However, despite an notification of August 29, 2014, disallowing tax benefits on cash donations to political parties, the cash contribution increased from 0.14 per cent in FY15 to 1.42 per cent in FY16. The Nationalist Congress Party declared the highest decrease (98 per cent) in donations, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party maintained its record of the past 10 years by declaring that it doesn’t receive funding above Rs 20,000 in donations. According to the guidelines, all political parties have to declare donations above Rs 20,000 to it in an affidavit.



DONATIONS ABOVE RS 20,000 RECEIVED BY POLITICAL PARTIES







SECTOR-WISE DONATIONS DECLARED BY NATIONAL PARTIES

From corporate/business houses (in Rs crore)







From individuals (in Rs crore)







TOP 5 STATES BY THEIR CONTRIBUTION TO NATIONAL PARTIES







Top donor to national parties





Party Name Donor Contribution (in Rs cr) Share of total contribution (%) BJP Satya Electoral Trust 4.5 58.56 BJP Manish Laxman Sarda 4 5.2 INC Haryana Congress Bhagwan Trust 2 9.79 INC Satya Electoral Trust 2 9.79 CPM Nasib Kaur Bains 0.21 11.6 CPM CP Narayanan 0.096 5.3 CPI Secretary, Kerala State Council, CPI 0.368 23.29 CPI S Sudhakar Reddy, General Secretary, CPI 0.11 6.96 NCP Vedicon Industries Ltd 0.25 35.21 NCP Vijay Sopam Machindra 0.25 35.21 AITC Subhendu Adhikari 0.15 23.08 AITC Dilip Damle 0.1 15.38

Sahil Makkar