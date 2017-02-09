Post note ban, I-T detected Rs 5400 cr undisclosed income in 1100 searches

Minister of State for Santosh Kumar Gangwar has informed Shimla Member Virender Kashyap and 10 other Members of in the that the Department conducted more than 1100 searches, seizures and surveys and issued more than 5100 notices, during the period November 9 2016 to January 10, 2017, for verification of suspicious high value in old high denominations as part of on-going actions against post demonetization.

He told Kashyap in a written reply that these actions have led to the seizure of valuables of more than Rs. 610 crore which includes of Rs. 513 crore. Rest of the seized valuables is mainly in the form of gold, jewellary and silver. Seizure of included new currency notes of about Rs 110 crore. The undisclosed detected till 10th January 2017 in these on-going investigations was more than Rs. 5400 crore.

Relevant information has been shared by the Department with other enforcement agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, for appropriate action.

Gangwar further informed that as on November 8, 2016 there were 17165 million pieces of Rs. 500 and 6858 million pieces of Rs. 1000 in circulation. The value of Specified Bank Notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 returned to RBI and Currency Chests amounted to Rs. 12.44 lakh crore as of December 10, 2016.

He also said that appropriate action against offenders is an on-going process, adding that a number of effective measures have been taken by the government to verify in old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes made in the banks by those persons in whose case were not in line with their existing profile based upon filings with the department.

Such measures include e-verification process of under 'Operation Clean Money' which includes collection of relevant information on transactions, collation and analysis of such information, extensive use of and data analytics tools for identification of high risk cases, expeditious verification of suspect cases mostly in a non-intrusive manner and enforcement actions in appropriate cases, which include searches, surveys, enquiries, assessment of income, levy of taxes, penalties, etc. and filing of prosecution complaints in criminal courts, wherever applicable.