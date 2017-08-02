Post RBI rate cut, rupee hits over 2-yr high; foreign lenders sell dollars

The strengthened to its highest in more than two years amid heavy selling of dollars by foreign banks, with the decision to cut having only a limited impact, according to

The had briefly touched a 15-month low against a basket of major on Tuesday, though it bounced modestly on Wednesday.

The move in the rupee was magnified as the refrained from intervening to cap broader gains in the domestic currency, said, adding they were unsure why the had stayed away.

The typically intervenes through state-run by buying or selling dollars whenever the rupee moves sharply either way.

"Today, the lack of buying dollars by has made the rupee fly off," said Sajal Gupta, head of forex and rates at Edelweiss Securities.

The rupee rose to as much as 63.59 per dollar, its strongest level since July 22, 2015, from its close of 64.0750 on Tuesday. It ended trade at 63.69.

said the decision on Wednesday to cut the had only a limited impact, given the decision had been widely expected. The said any future action would depend on

The benchmark 10-year yield rose 2 to 6.46 percent, with some saying they were disappointed by the RBI's cautious tone.

"The document lacked any guidance. There is no indication of future rate cuts," said a dealer at a foreign bank.

In share markets, the broader index closed down 0.33 percent, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.30 percent lower.