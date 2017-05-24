Power loss in Chhattisgarh wanes due to govt-sponsored reform programme

Chhattisgarh's reform programme has helped the state cut down its aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss, while enabling it to become a power
surplus state.
During 2009-10, losses in distribution networks of the state-run Chhattisgarh State Power
Distribution Company Limited were significantly high at an average of 36.29 per cent. The centre-sponsored re-structured accelerated power
development and reforms programme (R-APDRP) was subsequently launched in the state to reduce losses in the power
sector.
“As of now, the AT&C loss
in Chhattisgarh has come down to 21 per cent,” said a company spokesperson. Though the figure is still higher than the 15 per cent target set under the R-APDRP, yert the reduction is still significant considering the high losses incurred by the state before, he added.
Reform programme was launched in 20 project towns where power
distribution losses went up to 63.52 per cent. An expenditure of Rs 540.46 crore was incurred that helped the state in achieving the set target of 15 per cent AT&C loss
in four towns. State officials identified long power
distribution lines and challenges faced in powering remote villages as loss-making factors in the region.
The state has completed about 98 per cent of its electrification work in rural areas and the remaining villages would have power
supply by year-end in 2018.
Focusing on an expansion of supply networks, the state government is currently making efforts to bring down the AT&C loss
to 19 per cent.
At the national level, the total losses have come down from 26.63 per cent in 2011-12 to 21.81 per cent in 2015-16. Even in 2015-16, there were 17 states and union territories with aggregate losses exceeding 25 per cent. At rpesent, South India is the only region in the country where every states and union territories have an aggregate loss
of less than 20 per cent.
In Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh, the aggregate losses are close to 50 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU