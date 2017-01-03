Power transmission investment likely to be Rs 2 lakh cr in next plan: CEA

Indicating significant growth in the sector, the (CEA) has estimated an investment of Rs 2.6 lakh crore till 2022.

These and other estimates form the base for a draft National Electricity Plan-Volume II, which would be the basis for investment and policy planning in the sector. Inter-regional capacity addition during the 13th plan (2017-22) is estimated at 45,700 Mw, from the present 63,650 Mw by the plan end, said CEA in the draft.

The investment figure, it said, included an estimate of Rs 30,000 crore in transmission systems below 220 kv. About Rs 1.6 lakh crore would come from states and the other Rs 1 lakh crore from of India. The government is planning to increase the size of projects and scope of work in transmission. Inter-state lines with capacity of around 56,000 Mw are being planned by the end of the 13th plan.

In the first volume, CEA had said more more thermal power generation capacity wasn't needed but supply needed to be more accessible and affordable. And, that renewable energy generation would be 20.3 per cent and 24.2 per cent of the total energy requirement in 2021-22 and 2026-27, respectively.

CEA says the already planned transmission corridors between regions is sufficient to cater to variable dispatches at peak times, with provisos.

The estimate is that India would need 100,000 circuit km (ckm) of transmission lines and 2,00,000 MVA transformer capacity of substations at 220 kv and above voltage was expected to be added in the 13th plan. It has suggested that investment be invited through competitive bids.

“It is expected that a total of 107,454 ckm of transmission lines and 287,836 MVA of substation transformation capacity additions are likely to be achieved during the 12th plan,” it has said.