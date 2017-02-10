TRENDING ON BS
Pranab Mukherjee to launch solar power project at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

The project will generate 670 Kw of solar power

IANS  |  New Delhi 

President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the first phase of a solar power project in the President's Estate on Friday, an official release said.

The project would generate 670 Kw of solar power through rooftop solar panels installed on seven buildings in the President's Estate, it said.

"The savings in electricity bills resulting from this project is expected to be more than approximately Rs 80 lakh per year. The generation of solar power will result in significant reduction in carbon footprint and make the Estate more energy efficient," it added.

As part of the inaugural event, a day-long exhibition showcasing various aspects of energy conservation and green energy is also being held.

Painting and science model competitions, as well as a "Nukkad Natak" on the theme of energy efficiency/solar power, will be organised on the occasion.

A life-skill training course for girls of classes 11 and 12 of Dr Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya will be also launched on the occasion, it added.

