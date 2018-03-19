Predatory pricing: No turf war between Trai and CCI, says Devendra Sikri

Playing down the turf war between the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), CCI’s Chairman said there are certain overlaps but it is for both regulators to respect each other’s territory. He said such overlaps were present in all the sectors but the CCI engages with these sectorial regulators while investigating companies in those sectors. This comes after Sikri attacked the telecom regulator for issuing norms on predatory pricing, at an event in Delhi. In his first comments on the Trai norms, Sikri said, “We do not find that the current market conditions warrant a regulatory intervention to curb of significant market players.” Last month, Trai came out with new rules amid allegations by established players like Bharti Airtel, and Cellular that Reliance Jio is indulging in ways. Trai had introduced a new formula to identify predatory pricing, change the definition of significant market power (SMP), giving pricing flexibility only to operators with less than 30 per cent of the market’s subscribers or revenue and scrapping volume of traffic and network capacity as criterion. For Sikri and his team at the commission, the pharma sector is one of the focus areas. “We want to conduct studies on the pharmaceutical sector and learn how the sector functions.

This is apart from a study on the cab aggregator segment,” Sikri stated. With these studies the CCI aims to analyse government policies. In this, the CCI has the support of the NITI Aayog.